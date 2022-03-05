Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.27% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at about $1,884,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $47.12 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

