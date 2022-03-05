Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,210 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Guardant Health worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.69. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

