Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,265 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $25.00 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

