Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

AVB opened at $247.34 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.85 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

