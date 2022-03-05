Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $89.14 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

