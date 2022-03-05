Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 10,974 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of DLocal worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

