Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 185,125 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,125 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

