Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 18,715 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,715 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after purchasing an additional 288,907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,202,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

