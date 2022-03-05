Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 21,552 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in BCE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 7.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

