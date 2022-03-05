Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 41,485 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 332.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 153,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

