Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,777 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marriott International by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

