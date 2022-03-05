Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 249,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.26% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

