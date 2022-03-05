Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 112,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Get Jaws Mustang Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.