JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 132,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,373,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -140.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

