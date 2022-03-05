JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will announce $43.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.14 billion. JD.com posted sales of $34.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $149.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.40 billion to $149.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.47 billion to $183.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JD.com.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CLSA increased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in JD.com by 12,161.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 123.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 463.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

