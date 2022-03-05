Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCTCF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCTCF opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

