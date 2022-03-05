JOE (JOE) Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002743 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $193.33 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.92 or 0.06711815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,398.92 or 0.99942035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002919 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 178,771,126 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

