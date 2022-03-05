John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.59% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.