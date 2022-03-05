Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $171,688,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $223.35 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $167.06 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

