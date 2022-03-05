Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 35,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 87,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on JOSMF shares. lowered Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

