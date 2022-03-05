JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Down 0.8%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.30 and last traded at $58.30. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.51% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

