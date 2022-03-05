Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.15 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 16.18 ($0.22). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.21), with a volume of 6,355,568 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 121 ($1.62) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £379.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

