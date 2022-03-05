Kalata (KALA) Price Reaches $0.0127

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kalata has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Kalata has a total market cap of $443,102.95 and $4,782.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.08 or 0.06729064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,310.61 or 1.00499772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047920 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

