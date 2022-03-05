Kava.io (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00195621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00347155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

