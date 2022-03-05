Kava.io Market Capitalization Hits $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00192606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00026807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00344070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00055045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

