KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2,158.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,879 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

