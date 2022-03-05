Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average of $179.86. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,901. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.