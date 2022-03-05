Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Down 31.4% in February

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.