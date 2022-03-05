Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $505,304.00 and $325,211.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.54 or 0.06727294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,018.49 or 1.00051335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

