Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.52). 150,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 38,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.54).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.22. The stock has a market cap of £24.23 million and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Kinovo Company Profile (LON:KINO)
