Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.95

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $9.91. Klabin shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.1312 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

