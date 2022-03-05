Kleros (PNK) Price Down 5% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Kleros has a total market cap of $48.53 million and $524,727.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002617 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00408436 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,328,910 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.