Klever Price Hits $0.0220 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $74.64 million and $5.83 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.53 or 0.06686452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.88 or 1.00220408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

