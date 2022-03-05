Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

