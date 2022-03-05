Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Komodo has a total market cap of $63.06 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00298724 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00075715 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00087793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,563,856 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

