Konomi Network (KONO) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $4.61 million and $727,005.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00035617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104448 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,217,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.