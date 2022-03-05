Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Koppers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $595.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.
Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.
Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
