Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Koppers by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $595.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.