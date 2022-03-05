KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

KP Tissue stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KPTSF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

