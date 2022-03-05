Kusama Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $29.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $122.26 or 0.00310024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

