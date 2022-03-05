La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,168,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 835,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after buying an additional 159,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LZB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

