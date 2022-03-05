Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in February

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lake Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,384. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.
Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
