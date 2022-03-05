Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.37 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $736,898.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

