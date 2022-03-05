Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDSCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.54) to GBX 950 ($12.75) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

