Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,071,861 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.58. The company has a market cap of £4.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)
