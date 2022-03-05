Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in February

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,951,900 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 2,835,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

OTCMKTS LMRXF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Laramide Resources has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.90.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

