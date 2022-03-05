Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,319,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Las Vegas Sands worth $82,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 893.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,673 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

LVS opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

