LCMS (LCMS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $405.00

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded up 53.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded down 88% against the dollar. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCMS has a total market cap of $14,926.49 and approximately $405.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.38 or 0.06730195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,350.17 or 0.99622505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

