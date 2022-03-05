Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $903,185.14 and approximately $35,750.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.02 or 0.06714322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.26 or 0.99798415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

