Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 1,385 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,793,000 after acquiring an additional 282,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,521,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

