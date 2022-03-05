Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 25,937 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HPQ opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

